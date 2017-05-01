Parking relief? Thousands of new spaces planned near Charlotte Douglas International Airport

A private company is planning to build 2,150 new parking spaces in a lot near the main entrance to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to records filed with the city. The Parking Spot, a subsidiary of Chicago-based private equity firm Green Courte Partners, paid $6.1 million to acquire about 25 acres at 6210 Wilkinson Boulevard, real estate records show.

