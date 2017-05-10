New Project Aims to Connect Journalists With the Communities They Report On
At a small get together at Hygge Coworking West on Remount Road in April, a diverse group of journalists and community organizers milled about, socializing while they took trips to the kitchen to partake in the great unifier that's always a sure way to lock-in attendance from both groups: free food. The gathering was a launch party for News Voices North Carolina, a new project from Free Press, a national, nonpartisan organization that works on issues regarding technology and communication in media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|17 hr
|Sassybox
|24
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Wed
|Smart one
|12
|Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se...
|Wed
|Smart one
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|May 9
|Angel at night
|76
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 8
|MarkJ-
|52
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|May 2
|David Maloney
|3
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Apr 29
|Angel at night
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC