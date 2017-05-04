Nabbed by ICE after Harris Teeter arr...

Nabbed by ICE after Harris Teeter arrest, Charlotte teen Gus Zamudio back in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Charlotte high school student Gus Zamudio, whose immigration case became a focal point in the local debate over the crackdown against undocumented immigrants, is back in his native Mexico. Zamudio, 18, landed Thursday night in Mexico City where extended family was waiting, according to friends and his attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) 1 hr Moose Knuckle 25
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Thu Angel at night 69
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Traci Diego Apr 30 jlom 2
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC