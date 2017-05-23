Multiple cases of bricks, rocks thrown at cars Read Story Alex Shabad
In one case, someone threw bricks from an overpass at a driver on I-85. Then just days later, suspects targeted another vehicle with rocks at a different location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Todd martin thief
|15 hr
|concerned
|2
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|15 hr
|concerned
|2
|judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd
|15 hr
|concerned
|1
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|May 20
|sanity
|7
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|May 19
|OldStone
|8
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|May 18
|tipster
|15
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|May 17
|Moose Knuckle
|26
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC