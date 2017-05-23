Multiple cases of bricks, rocks throw...

Multiple cases of bricks, rocks thrown at cars Read Story Alex Shabad

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

In one case, someone threw bricks from an overpass at a driver on I-85. Then just days later, suspects targeted another vehicle with rocks at a different location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Todd martin thief 15 hr concerned 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) 15 hr concerned 2
judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd 15 hr concerned 1
Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15) May 20 sanity 7
Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16) May 19 OldStone 8
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) May 18 tipster 15
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) May 17 Moose Knuckle 26
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC