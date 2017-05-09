MPV represents buyer in purchase of W...

MPV represents buyer in purchase of Water Oak building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

MPV Properties recently represented Material Handling Industry in their purchase of the Water Oak building located within Oak Hill Business Park in Charlotte, NC. The 95,000-square-foot building is located at 8720 Red Oak Boulevard, directly west of Interstate 77 at Arrowood Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 3 hr Angel at night 76
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mon MarkJ- 52
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) May 6 Moose Knuckle 25
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Traci Diego Apr 30 jlom 2
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC