MPV represents buyer in purchase of Water Oak building
MPV Properties recently represented Material Handling Industry in their purchase of the Water Oak building located within Oak Hill Business Park in Charlotte, NC. The 95,000-square-foot building is located at 8720 Red Oak Boulevard, directly west of Interstate 77 at Arrowood Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.
