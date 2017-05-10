More
For more than three years, Dr. Marcus Plescia has been trying to chart a new course for Mecklenburg County's health department, pushing for a smoking ban, a publicly-run farmer's market and other big-picture ideas. But behind the scenes, some employees complain that the agency is struggling to perform one of its most basic duties: Providing competent medical care to the poor.
