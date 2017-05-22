Man hit, killed while walking in NE Charlotte intersection ID'd by police
A man has been identified after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Saturday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 35-year-old Brian Douglas Wood was hit by a vehicle around 9:56 p.m. on University City Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Todd martin thief
|5 hr
|concerned
|2
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|5 hr
|concerned
|2
|judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd
|5 hr
|concerned
|1
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|May 20
|sanity
|7
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|May 19
|OldStone
|8
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|May 18
|tipster
|15
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|May 17
|Moose Knuckle
|26
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC