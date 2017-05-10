Man charged in connection to four Charlotte armed robberies
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 30-year-old Darnell Simms was charged and arrested in connection to robberies that occurred at the CVS on Mallard Creek Road, the Busters business on Old Concord Road, the CVS on North Sharon Amity Road and the Friendly Pharmacy on Little Rock Road. Police said Simms was identified as the suspect in the four robberies and a warrant was issued for Simms' arrest.
