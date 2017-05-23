Local Brewers Defy the Lily-White Cra...

Local Brewers Defy the Lily-White Craft Beer Scene

On May 12, a diverse crowd of around 100 people gather in Goodyear Arts for an exhibit called Mood: BLACK featuring visual art, live music and free drinks. In a back corner, folks gather around a table to try cups of Dat Dere or the Stokely Stout, two beers from Black Star Line Brewing, a black-owned brewing company based in Hendersonville.

