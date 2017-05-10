K&H Development/MPV Properties Plan Self-Storage for Steele Creek Neighborhood of Charlotte, NC

A partnership between self-storage developer K&H Development and commercial real estate firm MPV Properties LLC intends to build an 80,000-square-foot storage facility in the Steele Creek neighborhood of Charlotte, N.C. The partnership recently closed on the 3.28-acre site at 13425 S. Tryon St., which will house a pair of two-story buildings comprising a combined 500 units, according to a press release. The developers expect to break ground this summer, with completion scheduled for spring 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.