Jury awards fired city worker $1.5 million in whistleblower case
A jury on Thursday found that the city of Charlotte retaliated against a former fire investigator because she complained about the safety of construction work at a new office building, awarding Crystal Eschert $1.5 million. Eschert had said the Charlotte Fire Department overstepped when it fired Eschert in 2014 over a Facebook post the city said was offensive and inflammatory.
