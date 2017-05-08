in Pictures: Crowds turn out for Knut...

in Pictures: Crowds turn out for Knutsford Royal May Day 2017

Knutsford Academy student Charlotte, 14, joined the Knutsford Royal May Day procession along with more than 600 young characters before the coronation ceremony on The Heath. This year marked the tenth Charlotte had been involved in the event, having first taken part aged four and been involved in the court over the past two years.

