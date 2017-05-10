In first appearance, Patrick Cannon leaves door open for political return
Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon, in his first public appearance since being released from federal prison on corruption charges, said Saturday he is focused on being the "best father, husband and son he can be" but didn't rule out running for office again. Cannon, a Democrat, was part of a forum held by the Black Political Caucus for people considering running for public office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J. Inabinett
|4 hr
|Angel at night
|5
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|6 hr
|Angel at night
|79
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Justin
|4,949
|Need information for Glenn Perkins!!
|May 12
|easyfound
|2
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|May 11
|Sassybox
|24
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|May 10
|Smart one
|12
|Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se...
|May 10
|Smart one
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC