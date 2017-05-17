I-77 detour causes confusion

Interstate 77 northbound was closed and detoured onto Brookshire Boulevard at the north end of Interstate 277 Wednesday morning, without warning. I77XPRSLanes tweeted Saturday that detours would be in place from the I-85/I-77 interchange and the Brookshire Freeway/I-77 interchange from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.