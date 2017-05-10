Furnishings needed as displaced resid...

Furnishings needed as displaced residents return home -

James Stewart is a living symbol of the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew and the ongoing fforts of so many Robeson County residents to reclaim the lives they had before the epic event of Oct. 8 and the days that followed. Stewart, who lives behind the Village Inn off N.C. 41, was hit with waist-deep water from a canal that runs behind his home following Matthew.

