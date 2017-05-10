Food Network fame drives diner's expa...

Food Network fame drives diner's expansion in Charlotte

Read more: Business Journal

This diner will open its second location in the Charlotte market next month. Metro Diner expects its Matthews location to open in early June.

Charlotte, NC

