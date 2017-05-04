Features 31 mins ago 8:41 a.m.Open Streets 704 takes over Plaza Midwood Sunday
The popular 'Open Streets 704' will close two and a half miles of streets Sunday from Elizabeth to Plaza Midwood. There will be more than 80 activities including art, music, food, and dancing along the route that will follow Commonwealth Avenue starting at Veterans Park and will go to Pecan Avenue, Clement Avenue, and Park Drive around Independence Park.
Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
