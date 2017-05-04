Features 31 mins ago 8:41 a.m.Open St...

Features 31 mins ago 8:41 a.m.Open Streets 704 takes over Plaza Midwood Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

The popular 'Open Streets 704' will close two and a half miles of streets Sunday from Elizabeth to Plaza Midwood. There will be more than 80 activities including art, music, food, and dancing along the route that will follow Commonwealth Avenue starting at Veterans Park and will go to Pecan Avenue, Clement Avenue, and Park Drive around Independence Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 11 hr Angel at night 69
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) Sat Moose Knuckle 25
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Traci Diego Apr 30 jlom 2
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC