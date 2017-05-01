Education 10 mins ago 5:51 p.m.Parent...

Education 10 mins ago 5:51 p.m.Parents to discuss pairing of elementary schools

Parents of two different Charlotte elementary schools will meet again Monday night to discuss the likelihood that their children will soon be paired together. A lot of people were shocked last week when Clark suggested pairing these two schools - Sedgefield Elementary, a predominantly African American school, and Dilworth Elementary, a predominantly white school - but in the days since, parents from both schools have come together trying to work through how to make this work for everyone.

