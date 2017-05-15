Dilworth neighborhood parents tell CMS to go bold or go home
Some parents living in the Dilworth neighborhood say Charlotte-Mecklenburg School's proposed student assignment plan won't help struggling Sedgefield Middle School get better. The district's goal is to increase the socioeconomic diversity and academic achievement at some high-poverty schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Americans top com...
|4,954
|Desiree helms
|16 hr
|Angel at night
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|21 hr
|someone who cares
|56
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|21 hr
|someone who cares
|25
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Sun
|Angel at night
|5
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Sun
|Angel at night
|79
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|May 10
|Smart one
|12
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC