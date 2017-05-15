Dilworth neighborhood parents tell CM...

Dilworth neighborhood parents tell CMS to go bold or go home

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Some parents living in the Dilworth neighborhood say Charlotte-Mecklenburg School's proposed student assignment plan won't help struggling Sedgefield Middle School get better. The district's goal is to increase the socioeconomic diversity and academic achievement at some high-poverty schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 2 hr Americans top com... 4,954
Desiree helms 16 hr Angel at night 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP 21 hr someone who cares 56
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) 21 hr someone who cares 25
Susan J. Inabinett Sun Angel at night 5
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Sun Angel at night 79
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... May 10 Smart one 12
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg County was issued at May 16 at 4:44AM EDT

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC