Dead horse cut up in trash bags, left in private dumpster in east Charlotte
People who live off Thorne Grove Lane and Amity Springs Lane want to know who left large trash bags with a horse carcass inside in their private dumpster. A maintenance worker said he was compacting the trash last Thursday morning when he saw the trash bags with blood seeping out.
