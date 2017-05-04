Dead horse cut up in trash bags, left...

Dead horse cut up in trash bags, left in private dumpster in east Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

People who live off Thorne Grove Lane and Amity Springs Lane want to know who left large trash bags with a horse carcass inside in their private dumpster. A maintenance worker said he was compacting the trash last Thursday morning when he saw the trash bags with blood seeping out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) 10 hr Moose Knuckle 25
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? May 4 Angel at night 68
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Traci Diego Apr 30 jlom 2
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,822,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC