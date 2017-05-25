David Weekley Homes offers move-in ready homes in Melody Woods - " Myers Park
Custom Classics by David Weekley Homes, the luxury home building division of David Weekley Homes, has two move-in ready homes available in the Myers Park community of Melody Woods in south Charlotte. The Parkhurst II, at 1425 Melody Woods Court, is a two-story home featuring four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath and two-car garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres...
|Wed
|Mildred Andros
|1
|Need a plug
|Wed
|Gus Bus
|5
|Todd martin thief
|May 23
|concerned
|2
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|May 23
|concerned
|2
|judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd
|May 23
|concerned
|1
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|May 20
|sanity
|7
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|May 19
|OldStone
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC