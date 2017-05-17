Criminal Charges- 5-17-17

Criminal Charges- 5-17-17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Gary Dean Hunter, 48, of 7662 Lakehaven Dr. in Denver was charged May 11 with one count of failure to appear. Brandilyn Leann Canipe, 37, of 220 Lilly Tr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) 19 hr Moose Knuckle 26
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Tue Southern Girl 4,955
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Tue Angel at night 80
Desiree helms Mon Angel at night 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP May 15 someone who cares 56
Susan J. Inabinett May 14 Angel at night 5
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... May 10 Smart one 12
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC