Crime 38 mins ago 12:38 a.m.Popular Charlotte restaurants targeted by crime spree
Police say five restaurants were hit in a five-hour crime spree. All of them just outside of uptown Charlotte on the city's west side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|12 hr
|Sassybox
|24
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Wed
|Smart one
|12
|Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se...
|Wed
|Smart one
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Tue
|Angel at night
|76
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 8
|MarkJ-
|52
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|May 2
|David Maloney
|3
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Apr 29
|Angel at night
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC