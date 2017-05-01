Crime 3 mins ago 3:01 p.m.Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Charlotte man
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a report of a missing person in the 4700 block of Kenmont Drive a little after 9 a.m. Sunday. Officers spoke to the daughter of Vester Crawford, who told police that he left the home traveling to a location in Jefferson, South Carolina and did not make it to his destination or return home.
