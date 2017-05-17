Crime 1 hour ago 10:59 a.m.Autopsy: T...

Crime 1 hour ago 10:59 a.m.Autopsy: Teen killed at party was shot four times

Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners released the autopsy of a teen that was killed at a party in southeast Charlotte in February. According to the autopsy, 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen was shot four times.

