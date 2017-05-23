CMS uses public ideas to revamp Dilwo...

CMS uses public ideas to revamp Dilworth-Sedgefield, Morehead STEM plans

14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has incorporated significant changes suggested during a month of public feedback into student assignment proposals that are up for a vote Wednesday, a roster of proposals posted Tuesday afternoon shows. For instance, Superintendent Ann Clark's proposed pairing of Dilworth and Sedgefield elementary schools now incorporates what families dubbed the Two Great Middle Schools plan.

