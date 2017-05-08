CLT tackling eight-year run of colleg...

CLT tackling eight-year run of college kickoff games

Charlotte is close to landing neutral-site college football games in 2022 and 2024 - commitments that would give local tourism businesses an eight-year run of Labor Day weekend match-ups.

