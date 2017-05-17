Check out the new Visitor Info Center and food vendor coming to uptown Charlotte
The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority said Wednesday that it's starting construction on a new Visitor Info Center at Tryon and Martin Luther King streets along with a new food vendor. The tourism promotion group is spending $480,000 to retrofit the existing two-story metal structure on Wells Fargo Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|13 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|26
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Southern Girl
|4,955
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Tue
|Angel at night
|80
|Desiree helms
|Mon
|Angel at night
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 15
|someone who cares
|56
|Susan J. Inabinett
|May 14
|Angel at night
|5
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|May 10
|Smart one
|12
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC