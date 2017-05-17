Check out the new Visitor Info Center...

Check out the new Visitor Info Center and food vendor coming to uptown Charlotte

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority said Wednesday that it's starting construction on a new Visitor Info Center at Tryon and Martin Luther King streets along with a new food vendor. The tourism promotion group is spending $480,000 to retrofit the existing two-story metal structure on Wells Fargo Plaza.

