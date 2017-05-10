Charlotte trucking firm to create hug...

Charlotte trucking firm to create huge campus at Metrolina Park, add 30 employees

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Bonded Logistics in Charlotte will hire up to 30 new employees as it moves onto its campus-like setting at Metrolina Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... 13 hr Smart one 12
News Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se... 14 hr Smart one 1
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Tue Angel at night 76
Thank God 4 TRUMP May 8 MarkJ- 52
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) May 6 Moose Knuckle 25
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC