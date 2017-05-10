Charlotte Transit Has Problems That Expensive Fantasy Maps Won't Fix

Even though they weren't asked for it, consultant Kimley-Horn drew a fantasy map that would involve new projects designed and built by firms like Kimley-Horn. Image via CATS Kimley-Horn, a multinational consulting firm looking to plan the next phases of the Charlotte area's rail expansion, also has ideas for new rail lines above and beyond the region's long-term blueprint - projects that would be designed and built, naturally, by multinational consulting firms like Kimley-Horn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.