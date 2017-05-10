Charlotte Transit Has Problems That Expensive Fantasy Maps Won't Fix
Even though they weren't asked for it, consultant Kimley-Horn drew a fantasy map that would involve new projects designed and built by firms like Kimley-Horn. Image via CATS Kimley-Horn, a multinational consulting firm looking to plan the next phases of the Charlotte area's rail expansion, also has ideas for new rail lines above and beyond the region's long-term blueprint - projects that would be designed and built, naturally, by multinational consulting firms like Kimley-Horn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Sassybox
|24
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|21 hr
|Smart one
|12
|Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se...
|21 hr
|Smart one
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Tue
|Angel at night
|76
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 8
|MarkJ-
|52
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|May 2
|David Maloney
|3
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Apr 29
|Angel at night
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC