Charlotte residents react on rising crime numbers in the city
"In the neighborhood yes, not so much in my street because I live in a pretty quiet street - Montreat, but the neighborhood can sometimes get rowdy," Jones says. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police numbers show officers were busier during the first three months of 2017, compared to the same time in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|18 hr
|Plisskin
|4,946
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|Thu
|Sassybox
|24
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Wed
|Smart one
|12
|Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se...
|Wed
|Smart one
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|May 9
|Angel at night
|76
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 8
|MarkJ-
|52
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|May 2
|David Maloney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC