Charlotte man wanted in assault, breaking and entering cases
Jessie Shawn Herbert is wanted for two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and assault on a government official. Police say he is homeless and known to frequent the Harris Teeter on Morrison Blvd and the uptown area near 15th Street.
