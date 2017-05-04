Charlotte Fire wants more firefighter...

Charlotte Fire wants more firefighters as growth in the city puts a strain on resources

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: WBTV

"The call load is heavy and the Central Avenue/Albermarle Road corridor this is the busiest engine company in Charlotte," Fire Chief Jon Hannan said. "It runs about 5,000 emergency calls a year and it misses over 800 emergency calls in their due territory that other fire engines have to pick up because they're busy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 5 hr Angel at night 70
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) Wed New generation 24
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Traci Diego Apr 30 jlom 2
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC