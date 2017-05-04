Charlotte Fire wants more firefighters as growth in the city puts a strain on resources
"The call load is heavy and the Central Avenue/Albermarle Road corridor this is the busiest engine company in Charlotte," Fire Chief Jon Hannan said. "It runs about 5,000 emergency calls a year and it misses over 800 emergency calls in their due territory that other fire engines have to pick up because they're busy."
