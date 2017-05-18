Charlotte Democratic mayoral candidat...

Charlotte Democratic mayoral candidates face off in 2nd debate

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) 21 hr tipster 15
Todd martin thief Wed Tacback11 1
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) Wed Moose Knuckle 26
Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16) Wed Britney 7
RiverMan Brew/Restaurant Wed Britney 2
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) May 16 Southern Girl 4,955
Desiree helms May 15 Angel at night 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC