Charlotte City Council member vacates seat for new position
The City of Charlotte announced Friday that Charlotte City Council member Alvin "Al" Austin will resign his seat effectively in July. Austin was recently appointed as the Historically Black Colleges and Universities outreach director for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a spokesperson with City of Charlotte said.
