Charlotte Checkers: Checkers Contribute More Than $350,000 To Community in 2016-17
The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they contributed $356,570 to nearly 300 different local organizations through cash and in-kind donations during the 2016-17 season. They have now totaled $4 million in community contributions since Michael Kahn took ownership of the team in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|4 hr
|Angel at night
|74
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|11 hr
|MarkJ-
|52
|James Bloomfield
|12 hr
|SDSB
|1
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|May 6
|Moose Knuckle
|25
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|May 2
|David Maloney
|3
|Traci Diego
|Apr 30
|jlom
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Apr 29
|Angel at night
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC