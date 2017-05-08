Charlotte Checkers: Checkers Contribu...

Charlotte Checkers: Checkers Contribute More Than $350,000 To Community in 2016-17

1 hr ago Read more: WBTV

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they contributed $356,570 to nearly 300 different local organizations through cash and in-kind donations during the 2016-17 season. They have now totaled $4 million in community contributions since Michael Kahn took ownership of the team in 2006.

