Charlotte airport wants full-service hotel where the control tower now stands
Charlotte Douglas International Airport said Monday it expects to build a full-service hotel on the site of the control tower early next decade, when the Federal Aviation Administration abandons the site for a new, taller tower in 2020. Stuart Hair, the airport's economic affairs manager, said "multiple developers are interested" in building an on-site hotel, a first for the airport.
