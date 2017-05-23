Charlotte airport wants full-service ...

Charlotte airport wants full-service hotel where the control tower now stands

19 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said Monday it expects to build a full-service hotel on the site of the control tower early next decade, when the Federal Aviation Administration abandons the site for a new, taller tower in 2020. Stuart Hair, the airport's economic affairs manager, said "multiple developers are interested" in building an on-site hotel, a first for the airport.

