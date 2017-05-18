As - shock waves' of development overtake south Charlotte, residents want a slow-down
When Larry Huelsman moved to a house off Carmel Road near what's now Ballantyne in 1984, he had to convince his surprised boss that there was anything besides farmland that far south. Decades later, Charlotte's southern reaches have been transformed into some of the quickest growing and increasingly congested parts of the city.
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|I understand
|6
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|OldStone
|8
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|Thu
|tipster
|15
|Todd martin thief
|Wed
|Tacback11
|1
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|Wed
|Moose Knuckle
|26
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Southern Girl
|4,955
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 15
|someone who cares
|56
