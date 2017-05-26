Appraisal group sells East Boulevard ...

Appraisal group sells East Boulevard building for nearly $1.5M

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Charlotte real estate appraisal group has sold its building on East Boulevard for nearly $1.5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God 4 TRUMP 1 hr moplus 57
The Confederates were domestic enemies 6 hr God 1
Need a plug 9 hr Wheressyooyuuy 6
News Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres... Wed Mildred Andros 1
Todd martin thief May 23 concerned 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) May 23 concerned 2
judge allows - to be "no gender" is absurd May 23 concerned 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC