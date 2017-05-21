Amtrak was supposed to be in downtown Charlotte in a year or two. The new date: 2024.
In October 2015, former U.S. transportation secretary Anthony Foxx awarded Charlotte a $30 million federal grant to build a new Amtrak station uptown, known as Charlotte Gateway Station. In a celebratory trip to Charlotte, Foxx said he "saw no reason" why the city couldn't hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a temporary station in 18 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
