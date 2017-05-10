Alleged squatters continue to live in...

Alleged squatters continue to live in north Charlotte home

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 4 hr Plisskin 4,946
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) Thu Sassybox 24
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Wed Smart one 12
News Trending Now 18-year-old accidentally shoots se... Wed Smart one 1
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? May 9 Angel at night 76
Thank God 4 TRUMP May 8 MarkJ- 52
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC