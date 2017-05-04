After recent M&A activity, what Charl...

After recent M&A activity, what Charlotte-based banks are still here?

Charlotte has lost the headquarters of few community banks in the last year. Park Sterling and Capital Bank are the latest companies to be acquired by banks outside of North Carolina.

