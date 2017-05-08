$54 million fight over Superman Building settles in court
A $54 million lawsuit over Rhode Island's tallest building, called the Superman Building, has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court. The owner of the Providence skyscraper had sued Bank of America, saying the bank allowed it to fall into disrepair.
