$54 million fight over Superman Build...

$54 million fight over Superman Building settles in court

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Powhatan Today

A $54 million lawsuit over Rhode Island's tallest building, called the Superman Building, has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court. The owner of the Providence skyscraper had sued Bank of America, saying the bank allowed it to fall into disrepair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 14 hr Angel at night 76
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mon MarkJ- 52
Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11) May 6 Moose Knuckle 25
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte May 2 David Maloney 3
Traci Diego Apr 30 jlom 2
Susan J. Inabinett Apr 29 Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,900,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC