3 injured, Arrowood Rd closed after crash in southwest Charlotte
Arrowood Road was closed between S. Tryon Street and Arrow Point Road Thursday evening due to a traffic accident that sent three people to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|Thu
|tipster
|15
|Todd martin thief
|Wed
|Tacback11
|1
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|Wed
|Moose Knuckle
|26
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Britney
|7
|RiverMan Brew/Restaurant
|Wed
|Britney
|2
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Southern Girl
|4,955
|Desiree helms
|May 15
|Angel at night
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC