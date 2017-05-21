21-year-old arrested, awaiting charge...

21-year-old arrested, awaiting charges in police chase from Charlotte to SC

A 21-year-old has been identified as the driver that led police on a chase that started in Charlotte and ended in South Carolina Thursday, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said with the Chester County Sheriff's Office. According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Jabari Raekwon Johnson was arrested for leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

