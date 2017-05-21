21-year-old arrested, awaiting charges in police chase from Charlotte to SC
A 21-year-old has been identified as the driver that led police on a chase that started in Charlotte and ended in South Carolina Thursday, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said with the Chester County Sheriff's Office. According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Jabari Raekwon Johnson was arrested for leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|sanity
|7
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|Fri
|OldStone
|8
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|May 18
|tipster
|15
|Todd martin thief
|May 17
|Tacback11
|1
|Do Black Women Date Interracially Here? (May '11)
|May 17
|Moose Knuckle
|26
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Southern Girl
|4,955
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 15
|someone who cares
|56
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC