Woman discovers squatters in soon-to-be home
A Charlotte woman who was expecting to buy a house is scrambling for a place to live after she discovered the house she was going to buy had been taken over by squatters. Real estate records show the house on Bella Vista Court is in foreclosure and is owned by a bank in Buffalo, New York, but the real estate company that is selling the home discovered April 2 that someone had changed the locks and moved in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Thu
|Edit
|2
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Wed
|Angel at night
|11
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|70
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|Apr 26
|Nerf Herder
|7
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Apr 23
|Moose Knuckle
|14
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 23
|Rhett Butler
|4
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|Farrell Landon
|76
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC