Woman discovers squatters in soon-to-be home

A Charlotte woman who was expecting to buy a house is scrambling for a place to live after she discovered the house she was going to buy had been taken over by squatters. Real estate records show the house on Bella Vista Court is in foreclosure and is owned by a bank in Buffalo, New York, but the real estate company that is selling the home discovered April 2 that someone had changed the locks and moved in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.