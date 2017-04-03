VIDEO: Charlotte Students Appear in 'Purple Dreams' Doc at Full Frame Fest
"We've got gay, straight, black, white, Hispanic. This is what Glee looks like in real life," Corey Mitchell says of his students at Charlotte's Northwest School of the Arts, the magnet school on Beatties Ford Road where singer Kevin Mercury Carter got his start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|1 hr
|Angel at night
|12
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|4 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|32
|ISO Bill Phillips
|8 hr
|Dawn
|4
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|10 hr
|BSSlayer
|2
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|10 hr
|BSSlayer
|4
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Apr 2
|Angel at night
|2
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Apr 1
|Facto
|191
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC