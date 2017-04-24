U.S. service academies are Saturday -

1 hr ago Read more: The Robesonian

Area middle and high school students interested in attending one of the nation's military academies are invited to one of two Service Academy Days on Saturday, according to U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger. The 15th annual Service Academy Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Charlotte Catholic High School, 7702 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte, according to information from the congressman's office.

