Two teens arrested for the murder of police chief's son

The boy and his aunt were pulling into a home in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive while he was visiting family members in Charlotte Frazier was hit in the head in the backseat of the car and his aunt drove to a gas station less than a mile away to call for help before he died in the hospital Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy while he was returning to his family member's home in North Carolina. Anthony Frazier, the teenage son of Kannapolis police officer Daniel Frazier, was shot in the head in the backseat of a car on January 2 while he was visiting family in Charlotte about 25 miles away.

