Two teens arrested for the murder of ...

Two teens arrested for the murder of police chief's son

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The boy and his aunt were pulling into a home in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive while he was visiting family members in Charlotte Frazier was hit in the head in the backseat of the car and his aunt drove to a gas station less than a mile away to call for help before he died in the hospital Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy while he was returning to his family member's home in North Carolina. Anthony Frazier, the teenage son of Kannapolis police officer Daniel Frazier, was shot in the head in the backseat of a car on January 2 while he was visiting family in Charlotte about 25 miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nickname "Quick"? 13 hr Moose Knuckle 3
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 19 hr angel at night 33
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Wed Wtf 4
Charlotte school system Tue Misskay 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Tue Truth B. Known 137
Republican break Democrat filibuster Mon Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Apr 10 Al Crowley 71
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC