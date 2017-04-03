Two men shot outside home in northwes...

Two men shot outside home in northwest Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: WBTV

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the men were having a small gathering around 10:47 p.m. outside a home in the 1500 block of Greenview Place. Police say an unknown number of people in a Jeep drove by the house several times before shooting at the men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the the name of figs baby? 18 hr Moose Knuckle 3
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sun Angel at night 2
Thank God 4 TRUMP Sun MarkJ- 29
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Sat Angel at night 1
Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09) Apr 1 Facto 191
ISO Bill Phillips Mar 31 Dawn 2
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Mar 30 Big Dick 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC