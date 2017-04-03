Two men shot outside home in northwest Charlotte
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the men were having a small gathering around 10:47 p.m. outside a home in the 1500 block of Greenview Place. Police say an unknown number of people in a Jeep drove by the house several times before shooting at the men.
